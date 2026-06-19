Israel vows to stay in southern Lebanon as fighting continues



The situation in Lebanon remains highly volatile as Israel signals that military operations are far from over.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces will continue operating inside the “security zone” in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary, saying the mission is essential to protect communities in northern Israel.





Netanyahu also warned that Hezbollah would face a heavy price following reports that four Israeli soldiers were killed during recent clashes in Lebanon.





Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes were reported near the village of al-Jamaliyah, close to Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, raising fresh concerns that continued fighting along the Lebanese front could eventually undermine the broader U.S.-Iran ceasefire framework.





The developments suggest that while diplomatic efforts continue elsewhere in the region, the Lebanon front remains an active flashpoint with the potential to trigger wider instability.