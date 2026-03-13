Breaking News : Israeli and Western Assessments Say Iran’s Missile Launcher Fleet Largely Unchanged Despite Days of Airstrikes





Israeli and Western military assessments indicate that the number of Iranian missile launchers has remained largely unchanged despite nearly a week of intense airstrikes targeting Iran’s missile infrastructure. Analysts say the limited impact is mainly due to the difficulty of locating and destroying small, highly mobile launch platforms without full aerial control of the battlespace.





According to defense officials cited in recent reporting, Iran relies heavily on transporter erector launchers that can quickly move, hide, and fire missiles before relocating. These mobile systems are often concealed in tunnels, mountainous terrain, or remote areas, making them extremely difficult to detect and destroy through airpower alone.





Military analysts note that even sustained air campaigns struggle to eliminate such assets because they can be dispersed across large areas and deployed on short notice. Without persistent surveillance and full control of the airspace, identifying and striking these launchers becomes a complex task.





The assessments suggest that while airstrikes may damage infrastructure and reduce operational capacity, completely neutralizing mobile missile launch systems remains one of the most challenging objectives in modern warfare.



Source: Anadolu Agency reporting citing Israeli and Western military assessments