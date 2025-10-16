ISRAELI ENVOY DOWNPLAYS CRITICS OF RENEWED ZAMBIA-ISRAEL RELATIONS DUE TO IMPENDING ECONOMIC AND TECHNICAL GAINS





By Nelson Zulu



Israel’s Ambassador to Zambia, Ofra Farhi, has downplayed criticism of the re-opening of the Israeli embassy in Lusaka, saying those opposed to the move represent a small minority and that renewed diplomatic ties will yield tangible benefits for both countries.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Ms. Farhi says the revitalized relationship presents opportunities for economic cooperation, knowledge transfer, and technical assistance in key sectors such as health and energy, which could help address some of Zambia’s pressing challenges.





She has urged stakeholders to adopt a forward-looking approach, noting that many nations maintain diplomatic links even amid regional tensions, highlighting tourism and religious pilgrimage as important avenues for strengthening people-to-people and commercial exchanges.

.



The Ambassador has further stated that the existing ceasefire in the middle east provides space for deeper engagement and multilateral collaboration, further encouraging Zambian institutions and the private sector to pursue practical, mutually beneficial projects within the renewed diplomatic framework.





Ms. Farhi has expressed optimism that, drawing from Israel’s resilience during the two-year Gaza conflict, Zambia and Israel can collaborate on economically viable ventures and climate resilience initiatives suited to Zambia’s unpredictable weather patterns.



PHOENIX NEWS