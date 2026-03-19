Israeli Intelligence: US Poised for Major Operation to Break Iran’s Hormuz Blockade



Israeli sources report American military forces, led by the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli and thousands of Marines, are building up for a sustained effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The channel, vital for roughly one-fifth of world oil shipments, remains choked by Iranian attacks and mines since early March.





According to assessments shared with Israeli officials, the planned multi-week action aims to end Tehran’s interference and restore free passage.

Israel would supply intelligence support, while some Gulf states may contribute naval assets. President Trump has pressed allies to dispatch warships and join the push.





The deployment follows weeks of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, including missile sites and energy infrastructure. Iran has declared the strait closed and vowed to maintain disruptions, driving oil prices sharply higher and threatening global supply chains.





No official American confirmation has detailed the full scope or timeline. The move signals Washington’s determination to counter Iran’s economic pressure tactics amid the ongoing conflict.



SOURCE GILI COHEN