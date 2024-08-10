IT HAS BEEN THREE YEARS OF FAILURE, CORRUPTION AND INJUSTICE UNDER UPND – DR CHIRAMBO.

….as more demand for the release of Dr Fred M’membe

LUSAKA…….Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Calls for the immediate release of Prominent Political Figure Dr Fred M’membe from police detention have increased.

Dr M’membe has been in detention at Twin Palm Police Station since Thursday for alleged seditious Practices.

This is despite meeting all bond conditions.

Yesterday, Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar Chagwa Lungu called for the unconditional release of Dr M’membe stating that given the bondable nature of the offence under Zambian laws a swift release of the oppositionleader was expected

And Socialist Party Provincial Chairperson Dr Brian Chirambo has also demanded the immediate release of Dr Fred M’membe adding that there is no reason to hold him in cells.

He said the resolute and strength of Dr M’membe is what is giving citizens hope that the country will be liberated.

Dr Chirambo said the regime of the UPND has clearly failed stating that it has been three years of failure, injustice, corruption and Lack of direction.

He said the persecution of opposition leaders is a sign that the UPND Govermmemt has failed.

“We want to urge every member and every Zambian to rise up and defend the county…..

Our leader Dr M’membe, Remain strong and resolute, your spirit where you are you must know that we are behind you. We know that we will triumph at the end of the day. This Govermmemt of the UPND does not mean well,” he said.

Meanwhile, SP Copperbelt Probinvial Youth Chairperson Warren Mulenga has reminded the UPND will not be in power forever.

He said the Youths who voted for the UPND are not dull to be subjected to such injustices on the Zambian Citizens.

“The Governmemt belongs to all of us. This is our country and we demand the immediate release of Dr Fred M’membe,” he said.

….as more demand for the release of Dr Fred M’membe

LUSAKA…….Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Calls for the immediate release of Prominent Political Figure Dr Fred M’membe from police detention have increased.

Dr M’membe has been in detention at Twin Palm Police Station since Thursday for alleged seditious Practices.

This is despite meeting all bond conditions.

Yesterday, Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar Chagwa Lungu called for the unconditional release of Dr M’membe stating that given the bondable nature of the offence under Zambian laws a swift release of the oppositionleader was expected

And Socialist Party Provincial Chairperson Dr Brian Chirambo has also demanded the immediate release of Dr Fred M’membe adding that there is no reason to hold him in cells.

He said the resolute and strength of Dr M’membe is what is giving citizens hope that the country will be liberated.

Dr Chirambo said the regime of the UPND has clearly failed stating that it has been three years of failure, injustice, corruption and Lack of direction.

He said the persecution of opposition leaders is a sign that the UPND Govermmemt has failed.

“We want to urge every member and every Zambian to rise up and defend the county…..

Our leader Dr M’membe, Remain strong and resolute, your spirit where you are you must know that we are behind you. We know that we will triumph at the end of the day. This Govermmemt of the UPND does not mean well,” he said.

Meanwhile, SP Copperbelt Probinvial Youth Chairperson Warren Mulenga has reminded the UPND will not be in power forever.

He said the Youths who voted for the UPND are not dull to be subjected to such injustices on the Zambian Citizens.

“The Governmemt belongs to all of us. This is our country and we demand the immediate release of Dr Fred M’membe,” he said.

IT HAS BEEN THREE YEARS OF FAILURE, CORRUPTION AND INJUSTICE UNDER UPND – DR CHIRAMBO.



….as more demand for the release of Dr Fred M’membe



LUSAKA…….Saturday, August 10, 2024.



Calls for the immediate release of Prominent Political Figure Dr Fred M’membe from police detention have increased.



Dr M’membe has been in detention at Twin Palm Police Station since Thursday for alleged seditious Practices.



This is despite meeting all bond conditions.



Yesterday, Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar Chagwa Lungu called for the unconditional release of Dr M’membe stating that given the bondable nature of the offence under Zambian laws a swift release of the oppositionleader was expected



And Socialist Party Provincial Chairperson Dr Brian Chirambo has also demanded the immediate release of Dr Fred M’membe adding that there is no reason to hold him in cells.



He said the resolute and strength of Dr M’membe is what is giving citizens hope that the country will be liberated.



Dr Chirambo said the regime of the UPND has clearly failed stating that it has been three years of failure, injustice, corruption and Lack of direction.



He said the persecution of opposition leaders is a sign that the UPND Govermmemt has failed.



“We want to urge every member and every Zambian to rise up and defend the county…..



Our leader Dr M’membe, Remain strong and resolute, your spirit where you are you must know that we are behind you. We know that we will triumph at the end of the day. This Govermmemt of the UPND does not mean well,” he said.



Meanwhile, SP Copperbelt Probinvial Youth Chairperson Warren Mulenga has reminded the UPND will not be in power forever.



He said the Youths who voted for the UPND are not dull to be subjected to such injustices on the Zambian Citizens.



“The Governmemt belongs to all of us. This is our country and we demand the immediate release of Dr Fred M’membe,” he said.