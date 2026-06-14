IT IS OUR PATRIOTIC DUTY TO STOP A RETURN TO KAPONYANOMICS- Saviour Chishimba

IT IS OUR PATRIOTIC DUTY TO STOP A RETURN TO KAPONYANOMICS



Facts do not lie. In 2011, the PF government inherited foreign exchange reserves of about US$2.3 billion. By the time the UPND Alliance took office in 2021, those reserves had fallen to around US$1.2 billion. Today, they have risen to US$6.5 billion.





The exchange rate tells a similar story. In 2011, the US dollar traded at about K4.60 to K4.80 (rebased kwacha). By July 2021, it had weakened to around K22.8 per US dollar. Today, the kwacha has recovered significantly from those levels.





These are not slogans. These are facts. Zambia cannot afford to return to economic policies that depleted our reserves, weakened our currency, and pushed our nation into debt distress. Our patriotic duty is to protect the progress made and continue building a stronger economy for every Zambian.





Numbers speak louder than propaganda.



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner