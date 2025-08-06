It is the conduct of your boss on this matter that is shameful and truly embarrassing.



Sishuwa Sishuwa writes;



First, your boss fast-tracked Lungu’s death by preventing the former president from seeking and accessing timely medical care. The right to life is EVERYTHING. By denying Lungu his legal entitlement – a point that the Attorney General admitted in court – your boss sent a clear message: he, in effect, wanted Lungu to die. Well, your boss got his wish.





Second, after Lungu died, your boss swore to attend the funeral of his predecessor – as if to mock him even in death – even when the family made it explicitly clear that he was unwelcome, appointed himself as the chief mourner, and declared that no member of the public must view the corpse before he does.





Third, following your boss’s refusal to stay away from Lungu’s funeral, the grieving family decided to bury the deceased in South Africa, but your boss – in an astonishing show of petty animosity, callousness, and cruelty – moved to halt a funeral that was underway! As a result of this action by your boss, Lungu remains in a refrigerator two months after his death. The plight of his grieving family is of little consequence to you and your boss.





Fourth, and more recently, your boss, through his lawyers, demanded access to the body so that he could “identify and authenticate” it because doing so was, to him, of “personal importance”.





Fifth, only yesterday, after the court hearing, rogue media outlets run from State House and several supporters of your boss started celebrating that “It is coming home” as though Lungu’s body is a trophy.





I can go on, Elias, but I believe you have got the point: you and your boss should be the last people to talk about shame and embarrassment because you have consistently demonstrated, through your disgusting conduct on several occasions including this specific one, that you enjoy immunity from such emotion and lack empathy.