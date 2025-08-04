It was Lungu’s wish to be buried in Zambia- Lungu family lawyer

How Makebi Zulu’s amateurism was all laid bare for all to see in a South African Court:





“Lungu’s Will”



Pretoria High Courtroom;

The atmosphere is tense. Wooden benches creak under the weight of anticipation. The judge sits high above. Lawyers pace. The public gallery is full.





JUDGE THANDI:

(Firmly, tapping gavel)

This court will now resume proceedings in the matter of the repatriation of the late President Edgar Lungu’s remains.



(Lawyer Mbatha rises, cool and composed.)





LAWYER MBATHA:

Your Honour, I’d like to redirect the witness—Mr. Makebi Zulu.



(Makebi Zulu, a seasoned but visibly uneasy figure, adjusts his tie and steps forward.)





LAWYER MBATHA:

Mr. Zulu, earlier you stated—on record—that President Lungu gave specific instructions about what should happen in the event of his death. Is that correct?





MAKEBI ZULU:

Yes. He told us… explicitly… that if he died, no Zambian government plane should be used to transport his body. He said he wanted to be flown back in a private jet.



(Gasps from the gallery. Quiet whispers.)





LAWYER MBATHA (stepping closer):

So, to be clear—you’re confirming that President Lungu never intended to be buried in South Africa?





MAKEBI ZULU (hesitating, then nodding):

That’s correct.



(The courtroom stirs. The judge glances over the rim of her glasses.)



LAWYER MBATHA (voice rising):

Then tell this court, Mr. Zulu—if you know what the man wanted… why are you standing in the way of fulfilling his final wish?



(Murmurs swell. The judge bangs the gavel.)





JUDGE THANDI:

Order! There will be order in this court!



LAWYER MBATHA (softening, but with edge):

Mr. Zulu… did President Lungu know he was coming here to die? Was he issuing his last will… or were these precautionary words—words you now use to block the repatriation of his body?





(A long pause. Makebi swallows hard. The courtroom falls into a heavy silence.)





JUDGE THANDI (after a beat):

Mr. Zulu, you may answer the question.





MAKEBI ZULU (quietly):

I… I don’t believe he thought he would die here. No.



(The courtroom watches. The moment hangs.)