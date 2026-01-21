IT WOULD BE NECESSARY TO CONSIDER SHUTTING DOWN THE INTERNET DURING VOTING COME AUGUST- Shipungu

IT WOULD BE NECESSARY TO CONSIDER SHUTTING DOWN THE INTERNET DURING VOTING COME AUGUST- Particularly, looking at the Chawama case: spreading falsehood on social media about a poling station which never existed, indirectly disadvantaged the candidate standing on the ruling party (UPND) as the claims interfered with the voting process.





As netizens, we have to understand that for free and fair elections to be achieved the opposition must equally play a part. That said, even the opposition can make elections less free and unfair.





My submission is that, let’s consider shutting shutdown the internet from 5am to 6pm during voting day to allow free and fair elections and avoid unnecessary unrests.





Currently, lawlessness by opposition leaders is merely a campaign strategy. For example, Miles Sampa knew the consequences of what he posted on his socials but he deliberately did so: to influence the voting pattern in CHAWAMA (knowing that most people are now ever on the internet) and subsequently, for attention which he has lost over the years.





Miles influenced an emotional vote in Chawama, on the voting day.



Away from that,

Makebi Zulu too knew he needed to notify the police, but he embarrassed the law enforcers who followed his unlawful gathering at his residence. The thing is that these politicians they know the law, but wants relevance.

Imagine a fight starts among supporters and it results into death because law enforcers weren’t there to ensure order? Imagine, supporters from another party came to interfere with their gathering?





Kasonde on the other hand has tried so hard to get himself arrested, but the long arm keeps on ignoring him. Many pages of the opposition are currently spreading a story about HH being sick and that what’s being posted on his page are AI generated, pages like for Lillian Mtambo, the PF official page etc, and these are checks and balances available currently. Nonetheless, the worst HH could do is cutting off his holiday to prove that he’s not sick.





The opposition are trying so hard to condition the president so that he responds to their propagandas. They want relevance, which can only come through exchange of words-which they are very good at.





Regardless, the problem with misinformation is that whenever they are not rubbished, they become the only truth available. So, should the president be responding to every Jim and Jack? No, that’s the duty of the party’s media team and the Ministry of information.





Anyway, what’s your suggestions about shutting down the internet on the voting day (from 5-18hrs)?



