Italy’s Deputy PM Cancels US Trip Over Trump’s “Offensive” Meloni Comments



Italy’s deputy prime minister just sent Trump a message the whole world can hear: respect isn’t optional.





Antonio Tajani has officially scrapped his upcoming trip to Washington after Trump allegedly made demeaning remarks about Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, suggesting she had begged him for a photo and that he only agreed because he felt sorry for her.





Tajani wasted no time calling it out. He said Trump’s words were serious and offensive, and that they were an insult not just to Meloni, but to all of Italy. Then he backed up his words with action, canceling his planned visit for June 21 and 22 entirely.





Meloni herself pushed back hard, flatly denying Trump’s version of events. She said neither she nor Italy ever begs, and admitted she was stunned that the president of the United States would treat a longtime ally this way. She didn’t stop there, pointing out that Trump reserves his toughness for friends while going soft on actual adversaries of the West.





Former Italian PM Matteo Renzi went even further, calling the comments horrifying and using the moment to call on Italy’s leadership to stop courting Trump altogether, arguing the country deserves leaders who command real respect on the world stage.





This isn’t an isolated incident either. Trump has a pattern of commenting on Meloni’s appearance instead of her leadership, including remarks at a peace summit last year that left her visibly uncomfortable.





What’s happening here is bigger than one canceled visit. A key European ally just looked at disrespect dressed up as diplomacy and refused to show up for it. Tajani didn’t just complain, he acted, and Meloni didn’t shrink, she corrected the record in real time. That’s what it looks like when allies stop absorbing insults quietly and start drawing lines.