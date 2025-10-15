IT’S A BIG CARTEL: FAZ Vice-President Mutale Ng’andu Confirms Black Market Ticket Scandal

… Says FAZ Expected To Raise K4 Million Against Morocco But Only K1.2 Million Was Collected

… Six People Have Been Arrested For Selling Tickets Without The Authority Of The Association

FAZ Vice-President Mutale Ng’andu has confirmed revelations that the association lost in excess of K2 million partly due to suspected black market ticket sales in the sold out match between Zambia and Morocco on September 8, 2025.

Ng’andu told journalists in Ndola yesterday that the association collected only K1.2 million revenue from gate takings when it estimated to go home with K4 million.

He clarified that the first three people behind the black market ticket sales were first arrested during the Zambia Vs Burundi women’s U-20 match also played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Ng’andu says preliminary investigations indicate that the ticket black market sales has been going on for a long time, longer than the new executive committee took office in May 2025.

He commended members of the FAZ match organizing committee which he heads for unearthing the scandal.

Ng’andu also disclosed that an additional three people who were selling tickets on the black market were arrested during the match against Niger on Sunday.

He didn’t disclose the names of those arrested or anyone mentioned in the scandal.

Sources have disclosed that the tickets found on the black market are an inside job involving FAZ Secretariat staff, some CompuTicket and ShopRite employees.

The matter is being investigated by Twapia Police in Ndola where the six suspects are currently detained.

Augustine Mukoka