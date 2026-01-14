It’s is not AI, Davido actually called me – Yo Maps

YES, [Davido] called me in the morning, those were the words of AFRIMA Best Southern Africa Male Artiste Elton Mulenga affectionately known as Yo Maps as he landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday, cutting short speculation after a screenshot of a video call with Nigerian superstar Davido went viral on social media.





The airport briefly turned into a little carnival with cheers and camera flashes as the award-winning walked out of the terminal to a roaring welcome from Lagos, Nigeria, where he had gone to collect his continental accolade.



At his side was his manager and close ally Evans Nsongela, popularly known as DJ Kandeke, who beamed with pride as he carried the glittering AFRIMA trophy, lifting it for fans to see as excitement spilled across the terminal.



Addressing journalists on arrival, the singer insisted the viral call was real, saying Davido personally reached out to him, a moment he described as unexpected but encouraging and one that showed Zambian music is finally commanding attention beyond its borders.

Yo Maps said he felt more than excited to see Zambia making noise on the African stage, adding that the recognition was not just personal but a win for the entire music industry back home.



Reflecting on his experience at the African awards, the artiste said the speeches and interactions with other creatives opened his eyes that music must now be treated as serious business.



He urged fellow musicians to invest in their craft and approach the industry with commitment if Zambia is to compete globally.

The ‘Mr and Mrs’ hit maker scooped the Best Southern Africa Male Artist of the Year 2025 award at the 9th AFRIMA Awards, beating stiff competition that included South African heavyweight Nasty C.



While in Nigeria, the singer also met Tanzanian star Harmonize after linking up through Instagram and he hinted both of them were working on a record.

Yo Maps now has eyes cast on more covered accolades such as the BET and Grammy awards.



As fans chanted his name and rushed for selfies yesterday, Yo Maps thanked Zambians for the love and support, saying the loud reception at the airport motivates him to continue flying the national flag high wherever his music takes him.

Story and pictures by George Musonda

Kalemba January 14, 2026