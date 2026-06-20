🇷🇺🚀 IT’S OVER FOR UKRAINE; RUSSIA PREPARES ITS ORESHNIK AGAINST UKRAINE AND ZELENSKY: PUTIN WON’T RULE OUT FIRING HIS HYPERSONIC MISSILES AT UKRAINIAN CITIES





🛢️ Ukraine launched its largest drone attack on Moscow since the start of the invasion: it set a refinery southeast of the Russian capital ablaze and forced the cancellation or delay of more than 520 flights. The strike came just days after the G7 summit, where the West agreed to ramp up pressure on the Kremlin. And Moscow’s reaction was immediate.





🗣️ “If Ukraine burns, Moscow will burn too,” Volodymyr Zelensky declared after the offensive, insisting the Russian people must “start to feel” the cost of a war he says Putin started. The message cranked up the heat on a conflict now well past its fourth year.





🛰️ On the Russian side, Putin laid his most feared card on the table: he did not rule out extending the use of the Oreshnik, his nuclear-capable hypersonic ballistic missile, to target Ukrainian cities directly. The weapon, which Moscow claims is impossible to intercept, has already been used three times against Ukraine and flies at speeds close to Mach 10.





⚠️ Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that Russia will keep carrying out massive strikes on Ukraine on a regular basis, a sign the Kremlin has no plans to ease off. With Zelensky hitting Moscow and Putin brandishing the Oreshnik, the escalation leaves Europe holding its breath over the one weapon no one wants to see fly.