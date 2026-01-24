“I’ve Already Done What  Chile One is Doing”-  Yo Maps Draws the Line

“I’ve Already Done What He’s Doing” Yo Maps Draws the Line



During a 33-minute interview on Power House Media, EDNA Tha’Peoples Bae pushed Yo Maps on one of the most debated topics in the Zambian music space the constant comparisons between him and Chile One.





Yo Maps didn’t shy away.



He calmly dismissed the comparisons, describing them as unnecessary and more of a gimmick than a genuine discussion about music or growth. According to Yo Maps, he’s not in a space where those comparisons even apply anymore.

Taking it a step further, the singer added that if competition must be mentioned, his peers should be artists operating on a continental level naming Diamond Platnumz and Stonebwoy as the kind of artists he sees himself alongside, not Chile One.





The statement wasn’t about disrespect. It was about perspective.

Yo Maps emphasized experience, longevity, and milestones already achieved, making it clear that his journey has moved beyond local comparison narratives.





From the interview alone, it’s easy to see why Yo Maps commands the respect he does. This isn’t arrogance it’s clarity from an artist who understands his level and refuses to be boxed into conversations that no longer serve his growth.



Yo Maps Yo @powertvzambia