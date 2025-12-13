Ivory Coast  Seeks U.S. Spy Planes to Boost Anti-Terror Fight



As the Sahel’s security landscape shifts with the rise of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), Ivory Coast is charting its own path in the battle against jihadist groups.





On December 11, Abidjan officially requested the deployment of U.S. spy aircraft on Ivorian territory.





The goal? Enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering, and precision targeting against extremist groups active along the country’s northern borders.





With threats spilling over from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, Ivorian authorities say this partnership would help strengthen regional stability and support ongoing counter-terrorism operations.