Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent A ‘Fat Liar’ After He Doubles Down On Concert Tickets Claim

Ja Rule has hit out at 50 Cent after his old enemy once again claimed that he bought tickets to one of his shows so that hundreds of seats would be left empty.

During a recent interview with Big Boy, 50 repeated the claim by saying: “I did [buy Ja Rule’s tickets]. They were cheap tickets. The tickets were very affordable. They were on StubHub. I bought the first four rows.”

He added: “I looked at it and said, ‘I just want you to feel like you gotta reach the people, four or five rows back’ [laughs].”

50 also said: “It wasn’t that big of a sacrifice. I’ve bought things that mean less to me. That was fun, watching the show and seeing the spaces are empty because they were reserved for someone else.”

Ja Rule fired back on Sunday (December 29), calling his longtime nemesis a “fat fucking liar” over his comments.

“You believe this dumb shit???” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo shit what city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat fucking LIAR.”

In response to a fan who said they “cant wait for 50 response,” Ja wrote: “Me too… [crying face emoji]” and posted a gif of him holding out his ear to the crowd.

The former Murder Inc. rapper has previously called cap on 50 Cent’s claim about buying his concert tickets.

Back in 2019, after 50 said he snapped up 200 tickets to one of his shows, Ja wrote on social media: “This [clown emoji] 50 Cent is the pathological LIAR. I’ll cash app 10 bands to ANYBODY who has pics or footage of said show bozo bought 200 tix to so it could be empty … I’ll wait… y’all believe anything goofy [they] tell y’all.”

Ja Rule later said to HipHopDX about 50’s claim: “Listen, we live in a world where everything is on video. Come on, man. Stop with the foolery, man!

“Even the thought of it is stupid because n-gga, all you did if you did that was put money in my pocket. And what you think the promoter is going to do? Have an empty venue? You let n-ggas in free or charge them again!