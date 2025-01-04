Ja Rule: Fans React To Singer’s Resolve To Be Petty In 2025

Top star Ja Rule says he plans to be “petty” in the year 2025. This is one of his New Year resolutions, shared on social media recently.

Fans have since reacted to the post on his official X (Twitter) account, reminding the rapper of his age and why he must stop acting childish.

The musician responded to one of the comments by saying: “I’m technically 12 I can be as petty as I want…” referring to his birthday falling on February 29.

Another user told him to be “petty” with 50 Cent, who allegedly bought all tickets to one of Ja Rule’s concerts so the show could be “empty.”

The Always On Time hitmaker responded to the allegation, asking the user to prove that 50 Cent indeed bought all tickets to the show.

Meanwhile, Ja Rule would, this year, go on a tour dubbed Where the Party At Tour with Nelly to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Hot in Herre rapper’s debut album, Country Grammar.

A host of artists including Eve, are set to be part of the event on selected dates.

Earlier this year, Ja Rule was denied entry to the UK due to his criminal record, leading him to cancel his scheduled gigs in the country.

In March, he expressed sympathy for Diddy, who is facing many lawsuits from different personalities.

In November, he made significant strides in his mission to enhance education in Ghana. He shared photos on Instagram, pointing to the progress of work on a school structure he had started.

The project is a collaboration with Pencils of Promise, a non-profit dedicated to improving educational infrastructure in underserved areas.

He is constructing a six-unit classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School to improve the learning environments of Ghanaian children.

He first announced the initiative when he visited Ghana in April to break ground, expressing his excitement about contributing to education in the country.

The project adds to the rapper’s history of philanthropic efforts, particularly in education. In 2002, he co-founded L.I.F.E. (Love Ignites Freedom & Education), a nonprofit focused on empowering young people through learning opportunities.