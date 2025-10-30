Jackson Silavwe joins John  Sangwa’s movement

Jackson Silavwe joins Sangwa’s movement



A WEEK after presidential candidate Dolika Banda joined John Sangwa’s movement, Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) president Jackson Silavwe has also joined forces with the Movement for National Renewal.





Silavwe announced yesterday that his party had officially joined the MNR, explaining that his decision follows a period of reflection and wide consultations.





The GPZ leader stated that Zambia’s progress cannot entirely depend on politicians but on the active involvement of all citizens.





“After a period of deep reflection, consultation and dialogue, the GPZ has resolved to align itself with the MNR recognising that Zambia’s future must be reclaimed by its citizens, not through partisan contestation, but through shared purpose, civic renewal and moral leadership,” he stated.





Silavwe clarified that the partnership was not a political alliance but a shared effort to bring Zambians together.





He said the MNR is not a political party, but a movement whose goal is to mobilise at least one million citizens by December 31, 2025, who will commit themselves to promoting good governance.





According to Silavwe, the GPZ’s decision to join the MNR is part of a larger plan to encourage Zambians to reclaim their power and participate in shaping the country’s destiny.





Afterwards, the trio, Silavwe, Banda and Sangwa are expected to hold a joint public meeting to discuss their plans and explain how citizens can blend in the movement.