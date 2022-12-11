James Ndambo shutsdown My Home Town in Zambia

Billionaire and Philanthropist James Ndambo has shutdown his charity organisation called My Home Town in his home country – Zambia, reports Asa Manda.

Ndambo a renowned International Business Mogue based in South Africa with companies spread accross Africa, Europe, Middile East and South America has decided to close down My Home Town, a charity whose umbrella he has been doing some charity work for 25 years.

“With a heavy heart 25 years after the idea was founded in Choma -Zambia, I inform you all that MHT has suspended all of its operations in Zambia with immediate effect except for those projects that are already work in progress,” MHT dissolved Board Chairperson Clever Ndambo announced to members in a message seen by Zambian Eye.

“Most of us are aware of the environment that My Home Town (MHT) found itself in after the June/July 2022 beauty pageant events in Choma -Zambia. Sadly, what happened after the Choma events has made the operations of MHT very difficult; Socially, Morally, Emotionally and Financially,” Ndambo told members adding that the Board he led had since been dissolved.

He explained that this means that, henceforth the organisation’s Managing Director Gilbert Siachaya and support team will oversee the winding up of operations and all running projects which will include refunding of all paid up members their membership fees and the honoring of all outstanding liabilities MHT might have. He however said MHT has an obligation to the winners of the Miss My Home Town Beauty Pageant contest till their term ends on July the 2nd, 2023. He said this shall be respected both in Zambia and internationally.

“Regarding MHT sponsored Students pursuing studies at various Universities [Kenya, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, Zambia, DRC, Australia, England, United States of America, Canada , St. Vincent, and South Africa], the scholarships will continue till graduation, only new intakes will be suspended. The same goes for Patients who are receiving medical care in and out of Zambia in India and South Africa, these will also continue but new requests will not be onboarded. Beneficiaries of existing Elementary and High School education Scholarships within Zambia will also continue except for new applicants,” Ndambo said.

Ndambo said he was aware that the decision will be disappointing to members and sympathisers who had seen light in their lives by being part of MHT.

“I am aware that many will be disappointed as MHT gave all of us hope for the future and above all, the feeling and strong belief in oneness as MHT members and among our sympathizers. Let us continue praying for the rebirth of this great idea in which ever form it may take; Every Individual carries a Gift/Potential, starting from our own family homes, our next-door neighbors, our communities, our towns, our provinces, and our country at large, help identify and unlock such POTENTIAL for the benefit of our shared existence,” he told members.

James Ndambo who is the Chairman of Africa Union Holdings Group financed MHT which run a number of developmental projects in Zambia especially in his home town of Choma 290 kilometres South of the capital Lusaka.

Among other projects MHT has refurblished the Choma Central Police Station, bought the Police Vehicles, Tarred and put state of art lights to the Road from Shampande township to Choma Secondary School, The Organisation provided Houses to floods Victims in Mbabala constituency, north of Choma town.

In June/July James Ndambo visited Zambia for about 10 days to launch to handover a number of projects and graced the Miss MHT Beauty Pageant, the biggest and most expensive event which attracted about 3000 Guests across the world.

Three days after the event Government through Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) raided the Africa Union Holdings premises in Lusaka grabbed Vehicles which MHT had bought to transport its VIP Guests and the three which were won by the Models. DEC said they were investigating but weeks later returned the vehicles.

Insiders also say a number of things happened which included transferring of some Officers in the Police including the Provincial Commander.-Zambian Eye