Japan eases weapons export rules : major postwar policy shift



Japan is moving to significantly relax its long-standing restrictions on arms exports, marking a major shift in its postwar security policy.





The government has approved the export of more advanced defense equipment, particularly finished systems developed through international cooperation.





Key changes include revising the “Three Principles” on defense equipment transfers, expanding eligible partner countries such as the United States, Australia, Germany, and Southeast Asian nations.





The new framework also allows Japan’s National Security Council to approve exports without prior parliamentary approval, streamlining the process.





The move reflects Tokyo’s push to strengthen defense capabilities amid rising geopolitical tensions, while reshaping its role in global security cooperation.