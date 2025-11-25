JAPAN JUST THREW MISSILES ON CHINA’S FRONT LAWN



The gloves are off.

Japan just placed medium-range missiles on Yonaguni Island – a speck of land so close to Taiwan (110 km) you could practically swim the Strait on a dare.





Beijing’s predictable meltdown – calling it a “red line” and screaming about militarism – is the price of admission.



China knows that Prime Minister Takaichi’s recent talk of defending Taiwan just got backed up by actual steel and high-explosives.





This is Tokyo’s way of saying: The post-war Pacifist era is officially retired.



Yonaguni, a remote island barely 28 square kilometers, is now the ultimate choke point.





It’s no longer a sleepy outpost; it’s a live-fire sensor platform and a frontline deterrent.



Any move on Taiwan now has to factor in Japanese missiles firing from behind the main event.





Prediction: The “red line” threats are just noise. China’s real response will be to increase its own military probing around the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, turning a tense strait into a volatile, high-stakes game of chicken.





The military balance of power? It just tilted east.



Source: @clashreport, Bloomberg, Politico