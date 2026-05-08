EPPP Presidential candidate, Moses Mawere, withdraws from the race and backs the candidature of Citizens First’s Harry Kalaba

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Statement: The Exodus Party for Peace and Prosperity on 2026 General Election



Lusaka, Zambia – 7 May 2026



The message from the Zambian people ahead of this year’s General Election has been unmistakable: the time for unity among opposition political parties is now.





As the Exodus Party for Peace and Prosperity (EPPP), we have listened carefully to this growing national call and have resolved to act in the best interest of the country and its people. Following extensive consultations and careful consideration, we are proud to announce our decision to fully support the Citizen-First Orange Alliance.





We have arrived at this decision with absolute confidence that President Harry Kalaba embodies the courageous, principled and people-driven leadership that Zambia urgently needs at this critical moment in our nation’s history.





Our support is grounded in a shared vision for national renewal, economic recovery, good governance and the restoration of hope for ordinary Zambians.





We therefore call upon all progressive and well-meaning political parties, civil society actors and citizens across the country to rise above division and join the Orange Alliance in building a united front capable of delivering meaningful change for Zambia.





Together, we can secure a peaceful, prosperous and accountable future for our nation.



Issued by:

Media Team

Exodus Party for Peace and Prosperity (EPPP)