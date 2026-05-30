ANDREW NTEWEWE’S FRIEND ISAAC MWANZA DISMISSES CLAIMS HIS ELECTION PETITION IS UPND-SPONSORED

ISAAC MWANZA DISMISSES CLAIMS HIS ELECTION PETITION IS UPND-SPONSORED



By Justina Matandiko



Governance activist Isaac Mwanza has dismissed allegations that his recent election petition is sponsored by the ruling UPND, saying critics are avoiding the real issues raised before the courts.





Mr. Mwanza says focus should be on whether some candidates who filed as independent candidates were still members of political parties at the time of their nominations.





He has told Phoenix News that the petitions are centered on compliance with constitutional provisions and should be determined based on facts and evidence.



Mr. Mwanza has argued that attempts to link the petitions to political sponsorship are intended to divert public attention from the substance of the case.





He recalls that when he previously sued President Hakainde Hichilema for a constitutional error, no one accused him of being sponsored, stating that legal actions should be judged on their merits.





Mr. Mwanza and a consortium of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance and Constitutionalism have petitioned the Lusaka High Court seeking the disqualification of over 100 parliamentary candidates who filed nominations as independent candidates, arguing that some allegedly remained affiliated with political parties, contrary to Article 51(a) of the constitution.



PHOENIX NEWS