I have no plans for youths, they will have to tell me what they need – Mundubile



TONSE Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says he has no plans for the youths at the moment and that if elected, his government will not impose empowerment programmes on the youths but instead inquire what they need to do.





He said his government would not want to come up with empowerment programmes that will not create any impact in their livelihood.





“I am not coming in as a bally, but as a big brother to the youths. That is why Iam saying I will have to sit down with them, get first hand information on what they exactly need and then pick it up from there,” he said.





Mundubile noted that youth unemployment going upto over 20 percent is an emergency that needs quick intervention.





He said his government will, therefore, move the ministry of Youth, Sport and Ars to State House for quick implementation of programmes.





He said his government will also put measures in all economic sectors, that support youth empowerment.





“We are also deliberate placing the youth in leadership positions so that they can help us come up with ideas on how to help their fellow youths,” Mundubile said.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba May 30, 2026