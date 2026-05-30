BREAKING NEWS: PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI IV OF THE NGONI PEOPLE HAS DIED





His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni people has died.



The nation now awaits official communication from the Royal Establishment and the Government of the Republic of Zambia regarding the sad development.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, fondly known as Inkosi Yama Nkosi, was a revered traditional leader who dedicated his life to preserving Ngoni culture, customs, and traditions while providing leadership to his people.





As the country mourns this great loss, we extend our condolences to the royal family, the Ngoni Kingdom, and all those affected by his passing.



May the soul of Inkosi Yama Nkosi rest in eternal peace.