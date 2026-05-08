WHY IS IT THAT 99% OF THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ARE TONGAS FROM NORTHERN REGION?

WHY IS IT THAT 99% OF THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ARE TONGAS FROM FROM NORTHERN REGION?
Who paid the K100,000.00 to ECZ?
1. Howard Kunda- Zambia Wake Up Party
2. Charles Chanda-United Propseprous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ)
3. Kelvin Fube Bwalya-Zambia Must Prosper
4. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile- Forum for Democracy and Development
5. Given Mwenya Chansa -Movement for Economic Emancipation
6. Por Daniel Pule-Christian Democratic Party
7. Harry Kalaba -Citizens First
8. Enock Roosevelt Tonga-3rd Liberation Movement
9. Dr. Sebastian Kopulande-
10. Francis Mandona Mwape- People’s Party
11. Kasonde C Mwenda- Economic Freedom Party
12. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya-Patriotic Front
13. Chanda A.B. Katotobwe- Patriots for Economic Progress
14. Kafula Mubanga-Development People’s Party
15. Dr. Richard Silumbe- Leadership Movement Party
16. Dr. Fred M’membe- Socialist Party
17. Mr. Moses Mawere- Exodus Party for Peace and Propsperity
18. Makebi Zulu-Resolute Party
19. Given Katuta- Independent Candidate
20. Xavier Franklin Chungu- Liberal Democratic Party
21. Willa Joseph Mudolo-
22. Dr. Brian Mushimba- Organised People’s Party
23. Dr. Richwell Siamunene- New Focus Party
24. Pastor Peter Chanda-New Congress Party
25. Bishop Trevor Musonda Mwamba
26. President Hakainde Hichilema-UPND
Those are bunch of criminals, they want fast money and very lazy guys, have you ever heard them doing farming?
Lizard monitor: you just do not describe your fellow citizens in that kind of language. It’s actually actionable under Zambia’s criminal law.