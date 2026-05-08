WHY IS IT THAT 99% OF THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ARE TONGAS FROM NORTHERN REGION?

WHY IS IT THAT 99% OF THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ARE TONGAS FROM FROM NORTHERN REGION?

Who paid the K100,000.00 to ECZ?

1. Howard Kunda- Zambia Wake Up Party

2. Charles Chanda-United Propseprous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ)

3. Kelvin Fube Bwalya-Zambia Must Prosper



4. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile- Forum for Democracy and Development

5. Given Mwenya Chansa -Movement for Economic Emancipation

6. Por Daniel Pule-Christian Democratic Party



7. Harry Kalaba -Citizens First

8. Enock Roosevelt Tonga-3rd Liberation Movement

9. Dr. Sebastian Kopulande-

10. Francis Mandona Mwape- People’s Party



11. Kasonde C Mwenda- Economic Freedom Party

12. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya-Patriotic Front

13. Chanda A.B. Katotobwe- Patriots for Economic Progress

14. Kafula Mubanga-Development People’s Party



15. Dr. Richard Silumbe- Leadership Movement Party

16. Dr. Fred M’membe- Socialist Party

17. Mr. Moses Mawere- Exodus Party for Peace and Propsperity

18. Makebi Zulu-Resolute Party

19. Given Katuta- Independent Candidate

20. Xavier Franklin Chungu- Liberal Democratic Party



21. Willa Joseph Mudolo-

22. Dr. Brian Mushimba- Organised People’s Party

23. Dr. Richwell Siamunene- New Focus Party



24. Pastor Peter Chanda-New Congress Party

25. Bishop Trevor Musonda Mwamba

26. President Hakainde Hichilema-UPND