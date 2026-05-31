Japan rejects China’s “new militarism” accusations.



At the Shangri-La Dialogue, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tokyo’s expanding military strategy is meant for “cooperation and regional stability” — not a return to its wartime past.





But the message was also directed at Beijing.



Koizumi opposed any attempt to change the regional status quo “by force or coercion” — a clear reference to China’s growing activities in the East and South China Seas, and tensions over Taiwan.





Behind the diplomacy,

the real battle is becoming clearer:



China sees Japan’s military normalization as containment.





Japan sees China’s rise as the region’s biggest strategic threat.



And across Asia,

the security architecture is rapidly shifting.



Source: SCMP