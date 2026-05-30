JAY JAY BANDA: GOVERNMENTS MAY CHANGE, BUT ACCOUNTABILITY REMAINS



Guest Article by Elijah Muleya



What exactly happened to Hon. Jay Jay Banda? Many people who follow his Facebook Live broadcasts have expressed concern about the increasingly confrontational nature of his commentary, particularly when it involves attacks on fellow citizens and political opponents.





Today, aspiring Chipata MP George Mwanza challenged him on why he appears more focused on criticizing individuals than engaging in constructive and issue-based debate. It is a question that deserves reflection.





One important point that many politicians often overlook is that governments come and go, but actions and statements made in the public domain remain on record. Social media posts, videos, screenshots, and live broadcasts do not simply disappear because the political environment changes.





If any online conduct is ultimately found by the relevant authorities or courts to have violated the law, accountability does not automatically vanish with a change of government. Political transitions do not erase records, nor do they cancel potential legal responsibility.





Those who aspire to public office should remember that leadership is not measured by the number of people they attack online, but by their ability to persuade, unite, and inspire. Political opponents are temporary; one’s public record is permanent.





Jay Jay Banda may be hoping for a different political future, but regardless of who forms government tomorrow, every public figure remains answerable for their own words and actions. Governments may change, but accountability remains.