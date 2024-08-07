Jay Jay Drama

1. Some PF/UKWA aligned Law Enforcement Officers tip Jay Jay that he was about to be arrested for cases of alleged attempted murder and aggravated robbery;

2. The some team moots a scheme to pre-empt his arrest by faking an abduction;

3. The idea of an abduction was to create ethnic and regional conflict by creating an impression that Jay Jay was abducted and taken to Southern Province;

4. The political architects start creating stories that Jay Jay has been seen in Chikankata in Southern Province;

5. After sensing that the State was zeroing in on unearthing the alleged abduction, the “abductors” allegedly dump Jay Jay in Kafue;

6. The PF/ UKWA team, through UKWA Chairperson, Sakwiba Sikota, claim that Jay Jay was horribly tortured. Sikota held a Press Briefing where he alleged that the last time he saw such injuries was in 1991 on the late Cuthbert Ng’uni. Fake pictures of someone’s legs with injuries were circulated alleging that they belonged to Jay Jay to.justify their lies;

7. Quickly, Jay Jay is indicated into accusing some State House officials, to create an impression that the President was involved in the alleged abduction;

8. Fast forward, a fake story is created that one of Jay Jay’s legs has been amputated because he had been sick and the State was not taking him to the hospital after arresting and detaining him. A fake faceless picture of some with an amputated leg was circulated, to mislead the public that that was Jay Jay;

9. A classic one, Jay Jay, whom the PF/UKWA sang day and night that he was extremely sick and needed to be taken to the hospital, escapes from Chipata Hospital in Eastern Province where he was in the Correctional Facility awaiting court appearances!

10. Again, the PF Social Media Platforms are awash with innuendos that Jay Jay was abducted by the State from the hospital, notwithstanding the fact that one of his wives is an eye witnesse of how the Honourable Member of Parliament for Petauke Central Constituency escaped from lawful custody!