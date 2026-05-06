Jay-Z burst out with a bigger game than The Rock at the Met Gala 2026

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Jay-Z burst out with a bigger game than The Rock at the Met Gala 2026.

While The Rock was wearing a $3.3 million Jacob & Co Billionaire III watch encrusted with diamonds,



Jay-Z wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime at the Met Gala too worth $6.5 million.

It turned out that The Rock’s drip was cheaper, and Jay-Z is richer.



It was just a week ago when Jay pulled up to his NYT interview with an

extremely rare Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon worth the whopping sum of $5.4 million.



And he’s now wearing some people’s net worth on his wrist again.

Where are they seeing all this m0ney❓Even El0n didn’t have one

Jay- Z really hvmbled The Rock’s w0rth 😭😭

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