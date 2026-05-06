Jay-Z burst out with a bigger game than The Rock at the Met Gala 2026.
While The Rock was wearing a $3.3 million Jacob & Co Billionaire III watch encrusted with diamonds,
Jay-Z wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime at the Met Gala too worth $6.5 million.
It turned out that The Rock’s drip was cheaper, and Jay-Z is richer.
It was just a week ago when Jay pulled up to his NYT interview with an
extremely rare Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon worth the whopping sum of $5.4 million.
And he’s now wearing some people’s net worth on his wrist again.
Where are they seeing all this m0ney❓Even El0n didn’t have one
Jay- Z really hvmbled The Rock’s w0rth 😭😭