Jay-Z burst out with a bigger game than The Rock at the Met Gala 2026.



While The Rock was wearing a $3.3 million Jacob & Co Billionaire III watch encrusted with diamonds,





Jay-Z wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime at the Met Gala too worth $6.5 million.



It turned out that The Rock’s drip was cheaper, and Jay-Z is richer.





It was just a week ago when Jay pulled up to his NYT interview with an



extremely rare Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon worth the whopping sum of $5.4 million.





And he’s now wearing some people’s net worth on his wrist again.



Where are they seeing all this m0ney❓Even El0n didn’t have one



Jay- Z really hvmbled The Rock’s w0rth 😭😭