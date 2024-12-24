Jay-Z has no ‘plans to show loyalty to longtime friend Diddy

Jay-Z has no plans to show loyalty to longtime friend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid the music mogul’s legal woes, according to sources.

This comes weeks after the 55-year-old rapper- real name Shawn Carter – was named in a civil lawsuit accusing him of r@ping a 13-year-old alongside Combs in 2000 after the MTV Video Music Awards.

The Empire State Of Mind rapper vehemently denied the allegations, while his attorney Alex Spiro insisted to the media that the pair do not share a ‘closer association’ than professional friends.

Now insiders have told DailyMail that the 99 Problems rapper is willing to do all he can in order to ensure that he never steps foot inside a jail.

‘Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bus if that is what it took to clear his name and walk away from this,’ the insider exclusively dished. ‘He has zero loyalty to Diddy.’

The insider noted that the rap star, who is married to singer Beyoncé – began to distance himself as soon as Combs was arrested on charges of s3x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prost!tution earlier this year.

The insider continued: ‘The moment Diddy was arrested, Jay-Z scrubbed him from his existence. He is going after [lawyer Tony] Buzbee for himself and not for anyone else.

‘The only thing that he cares about is him never stepping foot inside a jail cell and his family being safe. Jay-Z is extremely powerful and will deploy any tactic necessary.’

Carter has slammed the Jane Doe’s attorney Tony Buzbee for his alleged ‘blackmail attempt’ with the shocking lawsuit.

The unidentified woman recently added Carter to her lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan federal court – which was first filed in October.

The woman alleges that she was attacked by the musicians after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to a VMAs afterparty.

On Wednesday, Carter’s lawyers asked a judge to extract the rapper from the lawsuit, citing a recent television interview with NBC News in which his accuser acknowledged inconsistencies in her story.

Though Carter’s legal team at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP have made it clear that they intend to get the suit dismissed, a second source noted that it has nothing to do with helping Combs.

‘Jay-Z is more than ready to throw Diddy under the bus to defend himself if that is what it takes and doesn’t want anything to do with his lawsuits,’ the source stated. ‘Any notion that Jay is trying to help Diddy by going after Tony Buzbee is false. He doesn’t care about Diddy.’

The source then explained that Carter had personally decided to cut ties after footage of Diddy physically attacking his ex-girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura was leaked online.

The source continued: ‘Jay was appalled by the Cassie video which is why he is adamant that he and Diddy weren’t friends as he didn’t really know what he was capable of.

‘The video was a deciding factor for Jay when announcing that he and Diddy weren’t close.’

However, a third insider noted that no matter what the motivation might be, Combs is delighted to have another star involved in his fight against the allegations.

‘Diddy does enjoy that Jay is fighting against the same person that is accusing him of doing any wrongdoing,’ the insider began. ‘Because if Jay succeeds, it will help Diddy tenfold.’

The insider continued: ‘Diddy has a never-ending mountain to climb, but any small win can only lead to bigger wins. Diddy is very happy that he isn’t fighting everything alone.’

Combs, who is already behind bars while awaiting trial, has also denied the rape allegation.