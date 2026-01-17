Jay-Z paternity case has been dismissed, marking the official end of a years-long legal battle tied to claims made by Rymir Satterthwaite.

On January 15, 2026, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice and ordered roughly $120,000 in legal fees to be paid to Jay-Z under California’s anti-SLAPP law, effectively closing the door on any future attempts to revive the case.

Satterthwaite’s side had tried repeatedly to force a DNA test and revive allegations that Jay-Z declined, and after motions, filings and disputes across state and federal courts, the latest attempt was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case can’t be refiled.

The judge sided with Jay-Z’s legal team, concluding that the prolonged legal push had no legal basis and that the effort to compel DNA or financial settlement was without merit.

That led to a judge applying the anti-SLAPP statute and hitting Satterthwaite’s guardian with the fee award as part of closing out the case.