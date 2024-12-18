JAY-Z’s Lawyer Shares Evidence Refuting Rape Lawsuit, Downplays Diddy Relationship

JAY-Z‘s lawyer has presented a catalog of evidence refuting a lawsuit that accuses the rap legend of raping a 13-year-old girl with Diddy following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.



Speaking at Roc Nation’s New York City headquarters on Monday (December 16) in front of reporters, Alex Spiro poked holes in the anonymous woman’s story in an attempt to prove that the alleged rape “never happened.”

During his presentation, Spiro showed photos of Hov at a different event to the one his accuser said he was at and claimed that none of the properties owned by Diddy at the time matched that of the description in the lawsuit.

“There is no such location,” he said. “We don’t know whether they created a location in order to try to get jurisdiction in New York so they could bring this case in New York or that they just didn’t do their homework.”

The attorney also highlighted several inconsistencies in the woman’s timeline of events, arguing it would have been impossible for her to have been driven to the afterparty, raped, fled to a nearby gas station and picked up by her father (who was five hours away) “shortly before dawn,” as she claimed in her suit.

“These are not minor inconsistencies … If you look at the time, it’s not possible this could happen,” Spiro said, adding that he expects the case “to be dismissed. If not, it will crumble.”

Spiro also disputed the woman’s claim that she watched the VMAs on a jumbotron outside Radio City Music Hall, where the awards show was held, as there was not a jumbotron that year.

He further pointed out that she would not have been able to reach Diddy’s limousine as the streets had been heavily blocked off due to Eminem‘s now-famous VMAs performance.

Spiro also downplayed JAY-Z’s relationship with Diddy, who is facing a large number of other sexual assault lawsuits as well as federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs’ case or Mr. Combs,” he said. “They knew each other professionally for a number of years. At music awards, they support each other. They go to the NBA All-Star Game, they support each other. That’s just how professions work.

“There is no closer association between any of them — that’s also a matter of fiction. That’s all that there is. He doesn’t know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case and there’s nothing more to say.”

As for how his client is handling the lawsuit, Spiro said: “He’s upset that somebody would be allowed to do this, would be allowed to make a mockery of the system like this. He’s upset that this distracts and dissuades real victims from coming forward. He’s upset that his kids and family have to deal with this. And he should be upset.”