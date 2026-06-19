JD Vance just gave Netanyahu’s government a warning they should not ignore.



After Israeli officials criticized Trump’s Iran deal, Vance basically told them to stop attacking the one powerful ally they still have left. His message was blunt: if he were sitting in Israel’s cabinet, he would not be going after the country that has helped keep Israel protected.





And then he hit them with the part many politicians avoid saying out loud.



A huge portion of the defensive weapons protecting Israel were built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars.





That changes the whole conversation.



For years, Israeli leaders have acted like U.S. support is automatic, unlimited, and untouchable. But Vance is making it clear that America has its own interests too. Supporting Israel does not mean Washington must obey Netanyahu’s every demand.





This is why his statement is powerful.



He is not just defending Trump’s deal. He is reminding Israel that even its strongest ally has limits.