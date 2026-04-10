JERE URGES PARLIAMENT TO ADDRESS STATE FUNERAL CLAUSES IN BENEFITS BILL



Renowned Lawyer Dickson Jere has urged Members of Parliament to include detailed clauses governing the funerals of former Presidents and Vice Presidents in the Benefits of Former Presidents and Vice Presidents Bill, 2026.





Jere said the Bill has left out important aspects relating to state funerals, which risks creating future disputes.





He explained that the Bill merely states that former Presidents and Vice Presidents will have state funerals “as prescribed,” meaning another law would need to be passed later.





Jere argued that the current Bill should actually deal with this matter directly to avoid uncertainty.



He pointed to the ongoing legal problems surrounding the burial of former President Edgar Lungu as evidence of the urgency.





Jere stressed that Parliament has an opportunity to resolve the issue now while the Bill is still under consideration.



He observed that state funerals form part of the benefits of former leaders and should not be left vague.





Jere emphasised that clarity in law will safeguard both the state and families of former leaders.





He noted that unanswered questions on retirement houses also remain, including whether they can be sold, rented, or mortgaged.





Jere remarked that silence on these matters risks creating unnecessary complications in the future.



“This is the opportunity to deal with the issue now while the Bill is in Parliament,” he stated.