JFK’s grandson mocks Melania Trump for writing Russian President Vladmir Putin letter

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy, has ignited controversy by mocking First Lady Melania Trump over a letter she sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding children affected by the Ukraine conflict.

In a video posted on social media, Schlossberg donned a blonde wig, left his face unshaven, and read Melania’s letter aloud in a heavy Slovenian accent.

He captioned the post in all capital letters, mimicking President Trump’s style: “A message from our BEAUTIFUL FIRST LADY,” followed by Trump’s trademark sign-off, “thank you for your attention to this matter, We want peace!” Schlossberg then added a sarcastic critique of the letter, stating, “What am I saying? This make no sense. Please be more specific Miss Melania Trump.”

The letter, which President Trump delivered to Putin in person during last week’s summit in Alaska, urged the Russian leader to protect the innocence of children in service of Russia and humanity. While the letter did not mention Ukraine explicitly, it emphasized the war’s impact on children and called on Putin to “single-handedly restore” the “melodic laughter” of those affected.

thank you for your attention to this matter !! pic.twitter.com/5Dwv6ye1vJ — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) August 17, 2025

Schlossberg, 32, has frequently used social media to voice criticism of the Trump administration. Last month, he opposed efforts to rename the Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania Trump, calling the move an example of suppressing free expression. In the latest post, he also joked about helping Trump achieve his “life-long goal” of changing the Kennedy Center’s name if Trump released his “Epstein files.”

Schlossberg was recently appointed to the America250 Commission by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and he thanked Schumer for his “leadership at this critical hour,” promising not to let him down.

Commentators note that Melania Trump’s letter reflects her ongoing influence behind the scenes and her attempt to assert an independent voice despite maintaining a low public profile. Former White House correspondent Kate Bennett told CNN that the letter demonstrates Melania’s care for children and her political engagement, adding that her conservative values align closely with her husband’s.