JOHANNESBURG REJECTS HELEN ZILLE — RESIDENTS CALL FOR HERMAN MASHABA TO RETURN AS MAYOR



The political mood in Johannesburg is shifting fast, and the message from many residents is becoming louder by the day: Helen Zille is not wanted at the helm of Africa’s economic hub.





Growing numbers of Joburg residents, civic groups and business voices are openly calling for Herman Mashaba to return as mayor, arguing that the city was more stable, decisive and business-friendly during his tenure. For many, Mashaba represents action, accountability and clean governance, while Zille is increasingly seen as a symbol of elite politics, coalition instability and disconnect from the daily struggles of ordinary people in Johannesburg.





 Why many want Herman Mashaba back:



Under Mashaba, the city took a hard stance against corruption and hijacked buildings



Service delivery showed signs of improvement, especially in inner-city law enforcement





He projected strong leadership and decisiveness, not endless coalition compromises



Businesses and investors felt there was a clearer vision for Johannesburg’s future



⚠️ Why Helen Zille is facing resistance:



Seen as out of touch with Johannesburg residents and urban realities



Associated with DA infighting and failed coalition politics





Accused by critics of prioritising party control over city stability



Her leadership style is viewed by many as polarising rather than unifying





Johannesburg is battling crime, collapsing infrastructure, load shedding, water outages, hijacked buildings and economic decline. Many residents believe this is not the time for political experiments or recycled leadership battles, but for firm, focused leadership that puts the city first.





The growing call for Mashaba is not just about personalities — it reflects deep frustration with how Johannesburg is being governed and a desire for leadership that delivers results, not press statements.





 The question now is clear:

Will political parties listen to the people of Johannesburg — or continue ignoring the city’s cry for real leadership?



Joburg wants action. Joburg wants stability. Joburg wants leadership that works.