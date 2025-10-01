Joseph Kabila: From Exile to a Death Sentence



In May 2025, former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila resurfaced after two years abroad when he flew into Goma, a city then under rebel control. His return drew large crowds of loyalists who described it as “a father coming back to his children,” while critics in Kinshasa revived allegations of his links to the M23 rebel movement.





By June, the Congolese Senate had stripped Kabila of his immunity, clearing the way for legal proceedings. He denied the charges, accusing the justice system of being politically manipulated. His allies framed the process as an attempt to silence him, while government officials insisted he had “nothing to offer the country.”





The standoff came to a climax on 30 September 2025, when a military court in Kinshasa convicted Kabila in absentia. He was sentenced to death on charges of treason, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. The court accused him of backing M23’s insurgency in eastern Congo, which displaced thousands and destabilized the mineral-rich region.





At the time of sentencing, Kabila’s whereabouts remained unknown. His party condemned the ruling as politically motivated, while international observers warned the verdict risked intensifying tensions in the DRC’s already volatile east.



What began as a dramatic homecoming in May ended just four months later with the weight of a death sentence — a turn of events that underlined how Congo’s political rivalries and security crises remained deeply entwined.





From exile to a death sentence in just four months — Joseph Kabila's story has taken a dramatic turn.



