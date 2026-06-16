JUDGE NGOMA: PRESIDENT SATA’S LOYAL BODYGUARD AND DRIVER



Judge Ngoma, the late President Michael Sata’s steadfast personal bodyguard and driver, was more than a mere aide; he epitomized loyalty and resilience





From Sata’s days in opposition through to his presidency, Judge Ngoma remained a constant presence, safeguarding the leader’s every move with unwavering dedication





Recently seen at ePhendukeni Palace in the Eastern Province at King Mpezeni’s funeral, Ngoma’s enduring commitment reflects a rare bond forged through years of political turbulence and leadership challenges.





His role was pivotal not just for security but as a symbol of trust and inner circle allegiance.





Judge Ngoma’s vigilance and loyalty remain a living testament to a legacy rooted in steadfast support and dedication to Zambia’s political journey.- Given Mutinta