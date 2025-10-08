Judge’s $1.5m beach house burns down in suspected arson attack weeks after ruling against Trump 

A South Carolina judge, Diane Goodstein, whose $1.5 million beach house went up in flames over the weekend, has spoken out after the shocking fire that left her husband and son hospitalised.

The 69-year-old circuit court judge told Daily Mail she was “alright” following the incident, which occurred while she was out walking on the beach in Edisto. Her husband, former state senator Arnold Goodstein, reportedly jumped from a first-floor window to escape and suffered multiple broken bones.

Authorities say the blaze, which completely destroyed the four-bedroom beachfront home, may have been caused by an explosion. Investigators are treating it as suspected arson.

The incident came just weeks after Judge Goodstein issued a ruling blocking the Trump administration’s attempt to obtain sensitive voter registration data of over 3.3 million South Carolina residents.

Reports say the judge had received death threats following that decision. However, there is currently no confirmed link between the fire and the political backlash surrounding her ruling.

Democrat Congressman Daniel Goldman has accused Trump’s former Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller of “doxxing” judges who ruled against Trump, claiming that such actions put lives in danger. Miller, however, denied the allegations.

South Carolina Chief Justice John Kittredge confirmed that the fire was the result of an “apparent explosion” and that the state’s law enforcement division has begun investigations.

Local authorities say extra security measures have been put in place for Judge Goodstein and her family as investigations continue.