“JUDICIAL OFFICER WHO STOLE AN INFANT, LOST HER PREMATURELY BORN BABY”, NURSE SAYS.

A Principal Nursing Officer at the University Teaching Hospitals -UTH- has narrated that the Lusaka Judicial Officer, who stole an infant at the health facility had earlier lost her prematurely born baby.

Stellar Kalizamimba was testifying today before Lusaka Magistrate, Chrispin Hampungani.

This is in a matter, where Precious Nkunika is jointly charged with her mother, Grace Siska, and three UTH staff.

The accused are charged with an offence of child stealing, after they allegedly stole a baby from the UTH D-Block.

Ms Kalizamimba told the court that Nkunika’s baby died on May 7, 2022, and the body of the infant was incinerated, after she gave consent.

She explained that she later came to know that Nkunika had stolen a baby with the help of UTH staff, during the investigation of the case at the hospital.

Credit: ZNBC