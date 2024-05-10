UPND most unwanted ruling party ever -Saboi Imboela

UPND most unwanted ruling party ever – UKA

SABOI Imboela has warned that technocrats and civil servants colluding with UPND in various institutions of governance to undermine democracy will be jailed once the ruling party is voted out of power.

“PF cadrism was on the streets and markets but UPND has taken cadres into government offices. UPND has taken cadres to ECZ and many institutions of governance.”

“PF were man enough to face competition in a ballot but UPND wants to technically disqualify others so that they can compete alone in the country’s electoral process.

Once UPND leaves office, these things will haunt them and some technocrats colluding with the ruling party now will be jailed