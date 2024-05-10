They are pouring python urine on anything associated with Lungu- Chris Zumani

By Chris Zumani

They are pouring python urine on anything associated with Lungu

Oh my God, their anger against ECL is everlasting until Jesus Christ comes.

On PF, they poured snake urine using Miles Sampa & Robert Chabinga.

On UKA, we hear they are pouring snake urine using Unified Knowledge of Africa (UKA).

Their idea is to pour poisonous snake urine on anything associated with ECL in order to block him for 2026.

 Father God, they carry eternity bitterness for Lungu like an angry wounded bleeding shark.

The way they hate ECL, they not different from wicked witches who take the night to defalcate on the grave of the dead person they hated so much and killed just to prove their bitterness & anger.

Although they wear nice suits and ties or go to church, surely, these are extreme evil angels, wicked Christians and undemocratic citizens of all times.