JUJU OR DOBO (DAGGA) DON’T WORK IN FOOTBALL: Ex-KK 11 Star Midfielder Charles Musonda Weighs In On Black Magic & Cannabis Use In Football





Ex-Zambia international Charles Musonda has confirmed that some national team players believe in the use of black magic while others resort to cannabis use as part of excelling in the game.





Musonda, revered as Charlie Cool in his hey days, has dismissed the practice saying it doesn’t get anyone the desired results.



“Smoking in sport is like juju, it does nothing.





“You already have the ability. Some players used to smoke… I caught them once and said, I can smell it.



“They went quiet. But the truth is, it doesn’t improve performance, it’s just mental,” he posted on his Facebook page.





“Juju is misunderstood. When someone excels, people think it’s mystical, but it’s usually just talent, discipline, and confidence.



“What people call juju is preparation and belief nothing more.





“Even superstitions are just routines that build confidence. I wore the same pair of pants for almost five years.” 😂



Musonda says some national team players could have engaged in smoking to calm their nerves.





“Juju or ifyamba doesn’t make you better. Your ability does. Even coaches fall into it instead of focusing on the right players, quality of trainings and the system. But they drift to using juju when they lose, what happens..?”





Musonda recollects that he once thought Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) used juju to beat Zambia in 1974.





“None stop stories, stories we heard.. but we also beat them. So did they think we had juju.. Enough said,” he wondered.