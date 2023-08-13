Julius Malema appeals for BRICS Summit’s boycott in South Africa

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in South Africa has formally written BRICS leaders through their embassies and associated political parties to consider a boycott of the BRICS Summit to be held in South Africa from the 22nd to 24th of August 2023.

The EFF has made the call in response to the South African Government’s decision to effectively block Russia’s President Vladimir Putin from attending the BRICS Summit under irrational pressure and bullying by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a communication addressed to the heads of state of the BRICS nations, the EFF has emphasized the importance of solidarity among BRICS nations and cautions against succumbing to neo-colonial pressures from the West.

The communication has urged the BRICS nations to uphold the principles upon which they were founded; mutual respect, understanding, cooperation, and non-interference saying the absence of any member, threatens the unity, strength, and future influence of BRICS on the global stage.

“We request the BRICS leaders to stand together against external pressures and to consider the implications of their attendance or non-attendance at the Summit,” reads the communication in part.

The EFF says it believes that this matter is of utmost importance, reflecting not just the integrity and unity of the BRICS organization but also the future direction of global politics and economics.

Speaking at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg- South Africa on EFF’s 10th Anniversary celebrations, the Leader of the EFF, Julius Malema assured the BRICS members that BRICS will be strengthened and is an alternative to Europe and America.

Malema assured the West that the South Africans are with Putin claiming that it is not the South Africans that have refused Russian President Vladimir Putin from coming into that country for BRICS Summit from 22nd to 24th August, 2023 in South Africa.

He said Putin was refused entry into South Africa by the coward South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa who could not guarantee that he will not arrest Putin in line with the conditions set by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest him for war crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

“We are Putin, Putin is in us, we will never support imperialism against Putin,” said Malema.