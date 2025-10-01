Julius Malema found guilty for firing gun at public event

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been found guilty of contravening South Africa’s Firearms Control Act after firing a gun during a public rally.

The ruling came from the East London Magistrate’s Court, where Magistrate Twanet Olivier delivered the judgment following a lengthy trial. The case stemmed from the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebration in 2018 at Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Mdantsane, where viral footage showed Malema being handed what appeared to be a rifle by his then-bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, before discharging it into the air before cheering supporters.

Malema’s defence team argued the firearm was only a toy prop used for dramatic effect. However, the court dismissed this claim, citing visual evidence and multiple witness testimonies as decisive in proving the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Magistrate Olivier emphasized that there was no sign of bias in the state witnesses’ testimonies, reinforcing confidence in the credibility of the prosecution’s case.

Alongside Malema, his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman was also charged for unlawfully providing the weapon and faced additional counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The conviction concludes a years-long legal battle triggered by the high-profile incident, which drew widespread attention both nationally and internationally. Sentencing details are expected to follow.