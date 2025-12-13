Julius  Malema  Says Donald Trump Is a “Modern-Day Adolf Hitler” – Here’s Why

Malema Sparks Global Debate | Says Donald Trump Is a “Modern-Day Adolf Hitler” – Here’s Why





EFF leader Julius Malema has once again shaken world politics after boldly saying that former US President Donald Trump is a modern-day Adolf Hitler.

But why did Malema say that? And why do many people around the world also draw this comparison?





Let’s break it down clearly:



🇩🇪 What Hitler Did (in the 1930s–40s):



Hitler rose to power in Germany using propaganda, fear, and extreme nationalism. Some of his key policies and behaviours included:





Extreme nationalism – pushing the idea that Germans were superior.



Aggressive anti-immigrant and anti-minority policies – blaming Jews, migrants, and other groups for national problems.





Militarisation – building the army and encouraging violent supporters.



Destroying democratic institutions – weakening courts, attacking the media, and silencing critics.





Creating divisions – turning citizens against each other based on race, religion, and ethnicity.



🇺🇸 Why Malema Says Trump Is Similar:



1️⃣ “America First” = Extreme Nationalism



Trump’s message often puts one group above others. Malema says this mirrors Hitler’s “Germany First” ideology.





2️⃣ Harsh Immigration Policies



Trump pushed:



A border wall,



Mass deportations,



Travel bans targeting specific countries,



Policies that split families at the border.



Critics say this echoes Hitler’s targeting of minorities and creating “outsiders”.





3️⃣ Divisive Rhetoric



Trump has been accused of creating fear around:



Immigrants



Muslims



Black Lives Matter



Political opponents



Malema argues that Hitler used the same tactic — creating enemies to unite his base.





4️⃣ Attacks on Democratic Institutions



Trump has repeatedly attacked:



US courts



Judges



The media



Election results



Hitler also weakened democratic institutions to grow his own power.





5️⃣ Rise of Extremist Groups



Under Trump, far-right groups openly rallied and even stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Hitler also inspired violent extremist groups during his rise.





🤔 Why Many People Globally Agree With Malema



Even outside South Africa, many analysts say Trump’s leadership style has shown:



Populism mixed with authoritarian tendencies



Encouraging division instead of unity



Policies targeting specific nationalities or religions



A personality cult similar to past dictators



This is why Malema’s comparison, although controversial, is not new — many political scientists, historians, and global commentators have drawn similar parallels.



💬 What Do You Think?



Is Trump simply a tough leader with strong views?

Or is Malema right that he’s stepping into dangerous historical territory?- SAV