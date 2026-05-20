“Julius Malema Scores Major Court Victory As High Court Rules Against Ngizwe Mchunu, Orders Him To Pay Legal Costs And Stop Alleged Defamatory Attacks”





EFF leader Julius Malema has reportedly secured a major legal victory after the Pretoria High Court made a final ruling in the high-profile case involving controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu.





According to reports circulating online, the court ruled that Mchunu must pay legal costs and is now barred from making further defamatory remarks about Malema.





The case comes after tensions between the two figures escalated publicly on social media and through interviews, with accusations and political attacks drawing massive attention from supporters on both sides.





Malema supporters are celebrating the ruling as proof that political figures cannot be falsely accused without consequences, while critics argue the case reflects the growing use of courts to settle political disputes in South Africa.





Ngizwe Mchunu, known for his outspoken commentary and strong Zulu nationalism views, has built a large following online, often clashing with political leaders and public figures.





Meanwhile, Malema continues to remain one of the most controversial and influential politicians in South Africa, regularly dominating headlines with his statements on land, race, corruption and economic transformation.





The ruling has now sparked heated debate online, with South Africans divided over free speech, political criticism and whether public figures should face stricter consequences for damaging allegations.