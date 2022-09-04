WONDERS WILL

NEVER CEASE

[The Never-ending Case of Using Faeces for Torture]

Hakainde HICHILEMA was tortured. He was amidst faeces in a cell.

Perennially stricken by the memory of this sordid ordeal, he repeatedly recounts this terrible, inhumane experience of his whenever he gets the chance, and everytime, clearly livid with anger.

Do NOT return evil for evil, says the Lord, our Father.

VENGEANCE is mine, He cautions.

Following the adage that it is better to visit a house of MOURNING and those in anguish, today I went to the Woodlands Police Station to offer solidarity to the President of the Patriots for Economic Progress [PeP], Sean TEMBO, a fellow citizen.

After all, the Lord says, what you do to the LEAST OF MY BROTHERS, you do unto me.

Sean TEMBO is a FINE mind, the kind of citizen Zambia requires.

It can even be argued the Sean TEMBO’s thoughts on recovering the ECONOMY of Zambia are superior to those of Hakainde HICHILEMA’s.

My visit to that prison was an act of symbolism on my part, in defence of human LIBERTY and PROGRESS, for all human beings/citizens.

Just as Hakainde HICHILEMA was tortured, Sean TEMBO is now being tortured.

Just as Hakainde HICHILEMA was, Sean TEMBO is today amidst faeces in a cell.

The toilet pot in the 3 metre by 3 metre cell at the Woodlands Police Station is within there.

It is now blocked and is overflowing with faeces. Sean TEMBO spoke about catching cholera there.

Literally, Sean TEMBO is in shit.

Placed there for merely championing a better Zambia.

And as Hakainde HICHILEMA was tortured, Hakainde HICHILEMA is now torturing Sean TEMBO.

For what?

Merely speaking, expressing his freedom of THOUGHT, CONSCIENCE and SPEECH.

For allegedly breaking a law which clearly belongs to the Dark Ages, the times that predate Galileo.

You see, he has NOT been charged with anything.

He is receiving punishment before investigations.

This is torture before trial, a common practice in Zambia which the Human Rights Commission of Zambia [HRCZ] has noted that it is now commonly occurring under the ‘new dawn government’ and it labels an atrocity, a violation of human rights that must be STOPPED forthwith.

This then is Zambia’s Rule of Law today.

Sean TEMBO’s parents were today abused and harassed by public service workers that ought to protect and serve them for merely wanting to see their son.

When I say that, as Zambians we are still brutes, a tad below animals, somebody calls me mad, as if to give evidence to my very assertion of our brutishness.

This then is exactly the behaviour of a disobedient people, the behaviour of barbarians.

Hakainde HICHILEMA has returned evil for evil.

He has sinned.

The reason SLAVES [the persecuted] rise and eventually become masters [the rulers with power] is because they are best suited to end slavery [persecution].

When, upon assumption of power, they begin to perpetuate the very wrongs that were committed against them, the FAVOUR of the Lord is then withdrawn from them.

This then is where we are as a people today, an existential station we must DENOUNCE.

When I was at the reception of the police station, I politely introduced myself.

But when I requested to know the name of the Police Officer-In Charge at the time, the one I was talking with, she was rude to me and refused to tell me her name, forgetting that, as a citizen, I was her employer.

For a fleeting while, I thought of Lemmy KAJOBA and the many challenges he faces

Pepani.

Talk about backwardness.

This then is today’s Zambia.

Wonders will never cease!

Father, how we have FALLEN!

Please forgive us, I pray.

Set the captives free, Mr President!

Free Sean TEMBO NOW!

Let us ARREST the cost of living.

And NOT citizens.

Aluta continua!

Dr Canisius BANDA

Development Activist

4 September 2022