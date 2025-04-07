Justice with compassion. Power with restraint. That is the Zambia we must build

By M. Mutale

Today, I write with a heavy heart, not just in mourning, but in outrage.

The passing of Madam Edith Zewelani Nawakwi a giant of our political landscape is a tragic reminder of how far we have strayed from the principles of justice, fairness, and human dignity. That the State, saw it fit to pursue a sick woman in her home under the guise of verifying her illness is not only shameful it is inhumane.

Edith Nawakwi deserved compassion, not persecution. She earned her place in history through tireless service to this country as Minister of Finance, as a party leader, as a freedom fighter in her own right. Yet, in her final days, the system she helped shape turned against her, treating her like a fugitive instead of a citizen in need of care.

When the State applied for the court to move to her home, it sent a chilling message to every political voice in this country: that falling ill is no shield against state machinery once you stand in opposition. It was a blatant disregard for her health, her dignity, and the very principle of justice that our courts are supposed to uphold.

We must ask ourselves: what kind of justice system chooses spectacle over sensitivity? What kind of nation ignores humanity in the pursuit of power?

Today, as we grieve, we must also speak. We must raise our voices not only to honour her legacy, but to demand that no other Zambian regardless of their political standing be treated in this manner again. Justice must never be used as a weapon. And if we allow this precedent to stand, tomorrow it won’t just be opposition leaders it could be anyone.

To the memory of Edith Nawakwi, we say, forgive us. We failed to protect your peace. But in your name, we vow to defend the dignity of those who will come after you.

Justice with compassion. Power with restraint. That is the Zambia we must build.